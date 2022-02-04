Audi Rear Axle Alignment Recall Issued Again

— An Audi rear axle alignment recall includes more than 35,000 of these vehicles that were previously recalled for rear axle problems.
- 2019-2021 Audi A5 Sportback
- 2019-2021 Audi RS5 Coupe, RS5 Sportback
- 2019-2021 Audi S5 Sportback
- 2020-2021 Audi A4 allroad
- 2020-2021 Audi A4 Sedan
- 2020-2021 Audi A5 Cabriolet, A5 Coupe
- 2020-2021 Audi A6 allroad, A6 Sedan
- 2020-2021 Audi A7
- 2020-2021 Audi A8
- 2020-2021 Audi Q5
- 2020-2021 Audi S4 Sedan
- 2020-2021 Audi S5 Coupe, S5 Cabriolet
- 2020-2021 Audi S6 Sedan
- 2020-2021 Audi S7
- 2020-2021 Audi S8
- 2020-2021 Audi SQ5
- 2021 Audi Q5 Sportback
- 2021 Audi Q7
- 2021 Audi Q8
- 2021 Audi RS6 Avant
- 2021 Audi RS7
- 2021 Audi RSQ8
- 2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback
- 2021 Audi SQ7
- 2021 Audi SQ8
According to Audi, the rear axle alignments may not have been inspected after repairs were performed during a May 2021 recall.
Following the 2021 rear axle recall, Audi learned about European vehicles that were suffering from premature and uneven tire wear. Audi engineers opened an investigation but couldn't find any U.S. vehicle problems.
However, the automaker says the recall is needed because problems may still occur if the rear axle alignments weren't properly inspected.
Audi is offering a reimbursement plan to customers who paid their own money for repairs or dealer visits.
About 4,361 of the recalled Audi vehicles are located in Canada.
Audi dealerships will adjust the rear axle alignment and replace any tires that are worn.
Audi recall notices are expected to be mailed March 25, 2022, but concerned owners may call 800-253-2834 and use recall number 42L5.