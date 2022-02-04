Audi Rear Axle Alignment Recall Issued Again

Audi recalls 35,000 vehicles that were previously recalled but not properly inspected.

February 4, 2022 — An Audi rear axle alignment recall includes more than 35,000 of these vehicles that were previously recalled for rear axle problems.

2019-2021 Audi A5 Sportback

2019-2021 Audi RS5 Coupe, RS5 Sportback

2019-2021 Audi S5 Sportback

2020-2021 Audi A4 allroad

2020-2021 Audi A4 Sedan

2020-2021 Audi A5 Cabriolet, A5 Coupe

2020-2021 Audi A6 allroad, A6 Sedan

2020-2021 Audi A7

2020-2021 Audi A8

2020-2021 Audi Q5

2020-2021 Audi S4 Sedan

2020-2021 Audi S5 Coupe, S5 Cabriolet

2020-2021 Audi S6 Sedan

2020-2021 Audi S7

2020-2021 Audi S8

2020-2021 Audi SQ5

2021 Audi Q5 Sportback

2021 Audi Q7

2021 Audi Q8

2021 Audi RS6 Avant

2021 Audi RS7

2021 Audi RSQ8

2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback

2021 Audi SQ7

2021 Audi SQ8

According to Audi, the rear axle alignments may not have been inspected after repairs were performed during a May 2021 recall.

Following the 2021 rear axle recall, Audi learned about European vehicles that were suffering from premature and uneven tire wear. Audi engineers opened an investigation but couldn't find any U.S. vehicle problems.

However, the automaker says the recall is needed because problems may still occur if the rear axle alignments weren't properly inspected.

Audi is offering a reimbursement plan to customers who paid their own money for repairs or dealer visits.

About 4,361 of the recalled Audi vehicles are located in Canada.

Audi dealerships will adjust the rear axle alignment and replace any tires that are worn.

Audi recall notices are expected to be mailed March 25, 2022, but concerned owners may call 800-253-2834 and use recall number 42L5.