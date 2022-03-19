Audi Recall Ordered For Inaccurate Fuel Level Readings

Audi recalls 46,000 vehicles because the fuel level senders may get stuck.

March 19, 2022 — Nearly 46,000 Audi drivers may see inaccurate fuel levels displayed on the instrument panels due to stuck fuel level senders.

A recall is necessary to install new sensors in the fuel tanks of these Audi vehicles.

2021 Audi RS 6 Avant

2021 Audi RS 7

2020-2021 Audi A6 allroad

2020-2021 Audi S6 sedan

2020-2021 Audi S7

2019-2021 Audi A6 sedan

2019-2021 Audi A7

According to Audi, the distance between the fuel level sender and a ventilation pipe in the tank may be too small and allow the fuel level sender to get stuck on the ventilation pipe.

This will cause a drop in the fuel level which won't be detected, leading to an incorrect fuel level and remaining range being displayed in the instrument cluster.

Audi customers began complaining of running out of gas in December 2020 even though the fuel levels indicated the tanks were still half full. Audi engineers and the suppliers opened an investigation which determined the fuel level senders could get stuck.

Audi continued to monitor the field because the automaker needed a better handle on the frequency of the fuel level sender issues. More claims arrived from the U.S. about stuck fuel level senders and incorrect fuel level readings.

But considering Audi drivers were running out of gas while driving, a clear safety problem, the automaker decided to order a worldwide recall of the vehicles.

As of March 11, 2022, Audi was aware of 115 warranty claims in the U.S. alone.

About the only sign a driver will have of a problem is if they notice an implausible remaining range since the last refueling or an implausible fuel gauge reading.

Audi recall letters are expected to be mailed May 13, 2022.

Owners may contact Audi at 800-253-2834 and ask about recall number 20DN.