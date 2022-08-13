Ford Brake Hose Recall May Not Have Included Enough Models

Government investigates 1.7 million Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ vehicles over brake hose failures.

August 12, 2022 — A Ford brake hose recall issued in 2020 may not have included all the models (Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ) affected by the brake jounce hose failures.

The August 2020 Ford brake hose recall involved about 490,000 model year 2015-2018 Ford Edge and 2016-2018 Lincoln MKX SUVs in the U.S.

Ford said the brake hose could rupture and leak brake fluid, leaving a driver with a soft brake pedal and decreased braking.

The brake hose problem goes back to at least 2018 when Ford knew of front brake hose ruptures in China and South America.

Ford engineers determined the material of the hoses and how the vehicles were steered could cause the brake hose failures. The automaker also saw the rate of failure was increasing.

While the 2020 brake hose recall included 2015-2018 Ford Edge and 2016-2018 Lincoln MKX vehicles, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration received 50 complaints about brake hose failures.

But the complaints were about 2013-2018 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ vehicles which were not included in the 2020 Ford brake hose recall.

Fusion and MKZ owners report the brake hoses began leaking brake fluid with little or no warning of the problem. One person says the ruptured brake hose caused a crash but no injuries.

Common brake hose complaints include these two referenced by NHTSA.

"September 2018 at 75382 miles front left brake hose ruptured causing complete brake failure in june 2019 at 84143 miles right side brake hose failure, causing complete brake failure. Each time was the same I pulled out of a parking spot pulled up to the exit and while holding foot on brake peddle went to floor and had no brake. Car had to be towed to dealership for repairs. Both instances car lost all brake fluid . I asked for the hose the second time this happened hose is ruptured."

"Driver side brake line ruptured for the second time. Almost got into an accident. Had to run off the road to keep from hitting another vehicle. This is a very serious situation."

NHTSA says it will evaluate the Ford brake hose recall to determine if more than 1.7 million Ford and Lincoln vehicles should be recalled.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Ford and Lincoln brake hose investigation.