Ford Engine Fire Recall Involves Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators

Ford recalls 66,000 SUVs, some for the second time to prevent underhood fires.

July 10, 2022 — Ford engine fire recall repairs allegedly are on the way for 2021 Ford Expedition and 2021 Lincoln Navigator SUVs originally recalled in May.

When the prior Ford engine fire recall was announced, the automaker knew of at least 16 underhood fires in the SUVs. But Ford is now aware of at least 21 engine fires, something that caused an expansion of the May recall.

Out of 21 engine fires, 18 have occurred in vehicles owned by rental companies.

This latest Ford engine fire recall includes more than 66,200 model year 2021 Ford Expeditions and 2021 Lincoln Navigators in the U.S., all built between July 27, 2020, and August 31, 2021.

Ford's engineers have been trying to determine the cause of the fires and how dealerships will repair the SUVs, but Ford allegedly now knows what needs to be done.

Ford Engine Fire Recall: Cause and Fix

According to the engine fire recall:

"Ford believes the cause of these vehicle fires can be traced to a change in manufacturing location by a supplier during the COVID-19 pandemic. Printed circuit boards produced at this facility are uniquely susceptible to a high-current short and were supplied to Ford and installed in Expedition and Navigator SUVs produced during the recall window."

Ford and Lincoln owners are warned to park outside and away from things that could catch fire until the SUVs are repaired.

A Ford dealer will check if the battery junction box has melted and will replace it if damage is seen. Technicians will then remove the engine fan ground wire from the battery junction box if the SUV is equipped with an 800-watt cooling fan system.

Ford says this includes about one-third of the recalled Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators.

According to the Ford engine fire recall, dealers can make these repairs immediately.

The remaining SUVs with 700-watt cooling fan systems will have to wait for repairs even though the repairs are the same, except for the installation of auxiliary boxes with wire jumpers. However, Ford says parts likely won't be available until sometime in September 2022.

Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator owners will be notified via FordPass, and customers of vehicles equipped with 700-watt systems will be contacted when parts are available.

According to the Ford engine fire recall, Expedition and Navigator owners don't need to stop driving the SUVs. And although no crashes have been reported, the automaker does know of one injury.

Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator owners may call 866-436-7332.