Ford F-150 Trailer Brake Controller Kits Recalled

Ford says the trailer brake controller kits can cause the trailer brakes to fail.

June 16, 2022 — A Ford F-150 trailer brake controller recall affects more than 7,500 kits that were either installed by dealers are purchased over-the-counter in the U.S. and Canada.

The trailer brake controller recall involves part numbers ML3Z-19H332-AA, ML3Z-19H332-BA and ML3Z-19H332-CA which are sold for 2021-2022 Ford F-150 trucks.

According to Ford, the trailer brake controllers may fail to apply the trailer brakes when towing a trailer equipped with an electric or electric-over-hydraulic brake system.

If the trailer brake controller kits were sold and installed before March 29, 2022, they may have software errors. Those errors can cause failures of the trailer brakes when a Ford F-150 driver uses the brake pedal.

Ford opened an investigation in May following a trailer brake controller recall in March. But this time, the trailer brake controllers are sold as accessory parts that can be installed by owners, dealers or third parties.

Ford is not aware of any crash or injury reports.

Letters will be sent to the Ford dealerships that ordered the trailer brake controllers for parts that aren't traceable. Dealers will contact customers who received over-the-counter trailer brake controllers.

But F-150 trucks which have the trailer brakes already installed will have the module software updated.

Ford F-150 owners may call the automaker at 866-436-7332 and ask about trailer brake controller recall number 22S38.