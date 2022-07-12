Ford Mustang Mach-E Battery Problems Cause Lawsuit

Class action lawsuit filed after overheating battery recall of Ford Mustang Mach-E SUVs.

July 11, 2022 — Ford Mustang Mach-E battery problems have caused a class action lawsuit that alleges the SUVs can suddenly stop moving forward when the high-voltage battery main contactors overheat.

The class action lawsuit was filed a few weeks after Ford announced a recall of about 49,000 model year 2021-2022 Mustang Mach-E SUVs in the U.S. because the high-voltage battery main contacts may overheat.

The Ford class action lawsuit includes Mustang Mach-E SUVs that were sold between May 2020 and May 2022 and included in the June 2022 recall.

According to documents Ford filed regarding the Mustang Mach-E battery problems, the battery main contactors can overheat during direct current (DC) fast charging or during repeated wide open accelerator pedal use.

Specifically, Ford says electrical arcing and deformed contact surfaces can cause the relay switch to remain open. It can also cause the relay switch to weld closed from the heat. What follows will be a Ford Mustang Mach-E that suddenly loses power while driving without the ability to restart the SUV.

Ford says it learned of the battery problems in April 2022 which led to the discovery of about 290 Mustang Mach-E warranty claims for open or welded battery contactors.

Ford says it can fix the Mustang Mach-E battery problems by sending an over-the-air software update to the vehicle, something the lawsuit alleges will create longer recharge times and increased acceleration times.

Ford Mustang Mach-E Battery Lawsuit Plaintiffs

The three plaintiffs who filed the class action lawsuit for more than $5 million claim they now own Ford Mustang Mach-E SUVs with diminished values because the vehicles were recalled.

According to the plaintiffs, "the vehicles cannot be operated safely without fear of catastrophic event; and (b) require modification of the battery contactors beyond the 'over the air' software update that FORD claims will solve the issue.

The lawsuit alleges it isn't clear Ford has a "true solution to the battery/overheating issue," or that an over-the-air software update will fix the battery problems. And the plaintiffs also insist Ford should have told them about any battery problems when the plaintiffs purchased the Mustang Mach-E SUVs.

Even though a recall has been issued, the class action lawsuit says it fails to fix the defects that cause the Ford Mustang Mach-E battery problems.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E battery problem class action lawsuit was filed by these three owners:

Benjamin Kegele / California / 2021 Mustang Mach-E

Thomas Dorobiala / California / 2022 Mustang Mach-E

Spenser Henry / Pennsylvania / 2022 Mustang Mach-E

The Ford Mustang Mach-E class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California: Kegele, et al., v. Ford Motor Company, et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by the Desai Law Firm, P.C.