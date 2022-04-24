Ford Recalls F-Series Trucks Over Backup Camera Problems

Ford rearview camera recall includes F-150, F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 trucks.

April 24, 2022 — A Ford backup camera recall involves about 22,000 of these F-Series trucks due to faulty electrical connections inside the rearview cameras.

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-250

2019 Ford F-350

2019 Ford F-450

2019 Ford F-550

According to Ford, the truck backup camera, manufactured by Magna Electronics, may cause the display screen to show a blank or distorted image due to electrical problems in the printed circuit board (PCB) within the rearview camera.

"The analog camera female terminals within the PCB header inside the rearview camera move beyond their yield strength and deform when the male pins were inserted." — Ford

Ford dealers will replace the rearview cameras once recall notices are mailed in May 2022.

Ford truck owners with questions may call 866-436-7332 and ask about backup camera recall number 20C19.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a Ford backup camera investigation in August 2021 after Ford rearview camera problems caused a backup camera recall of 620,000 Ford vehicles in 2020.

Although F-Series trucks were included in the September 2020 backup camera recall, only 2020 model year vehicles were recalled.

Ford didn't announce if this most recent backup camera recall of 2019 trucks is connected to the federal investigation, but the affected cameras in all cases were manufactured by Magna Electronics.