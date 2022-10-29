Ford Transit Vans Could Lose Their Heating and Cooling Controls

Ford recalls more than 31,000 vans equipped with 12-inch center stack displays.

October 29, 2022 — A Ford Transit recall involves more than 31,300 model year 2022-2023 Transit vans equipped with 12” center stack displays with SYNC4 and electronic automatic temperature controls.

Ford says the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system controls, including those for defog and defrost, may fail to function.

The recalled Transit parts were introduced into production on February 26, 2021, and vans built after September 15, 2022, have updated software.

In September, Ford learned of problems with HVAC controls that didn't work in Transit vans. The Kansas City assembly plant discovered 49 warranty claims on vans equipped with 12” center stack displays with SYNC4 and electronic automatic temperature controls.

Ford investigated and determined software problems could cause the controls to sporadically fail. The only way to restore the controls is to disconnect the battery or replace the HVAC control module.

As of September 21, there were 75 warranty claims but no crashes or injuries.

Ford Transit recall letters will be mailed November 7, 2022, and dealers will update the remote climate control module software.

Ford Transit owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 22S65.