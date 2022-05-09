GM CarBravo Announcement Gains Unlikely Fans

GM says all used vehicles sold through its CarBravo service will not be sold if under recalls.

May 9, 2022 — GM's CarBravo announcement has gained a few fans who typically may not be singing praises to the auto industry.

General Motors describes CarBravo as a new way to shop online, at a dealership or both to search a large inventory of used vehicles, even non-GM makes and models.

GM also says customers will have benefits, service and support the entire time they own the vehicles.

The move is a way for GM to compete against established used car companies CarMax, AutoNation and others which safety groups say openly admit sell used vehicles with unrepaired safety defects.

“We challenge CarMax, AutoNation, Vroom, Carvana, and other car dealers to meet the safety standard that General Motors is setting with CarBravo.” — Rosemary Shahan, president of Consumers for Auto Reliability and Safety (CARS)

And according to Michael Brooks, acting director of the Center for Auto Safety:

“The days when it was considered even remotely acceptable for car dealers to sell used vehicles with unrepaired safety recalls to consumers are over.”

New cars cannot be sold with open (unrepaired) safety recalls, and since 2015 rental car companies with fleets of 35 or more vehicles cannot rent, loan or sell recalled used vehicles without first repairing the safety defects.

But the same standards don't apply to sellers of used vehicles no matter how dangerous the safety defects are to the public.

“As the first automaker to make this commitment, General Motors is taking a giant step forward in protecting the public from hazardous vehicles. GM is recognizing what auto safety advocates have maintained for years, which is that vehicles with safety recall defects can injure occupants and others who share the roads with these problem cars.” — Jack Gillis, executive director of the Consumer Federation of America

General Motors says CarBravo vehicles will be inspected and reconditioned to meet standards set by GM, and customers can receive guaranteed online offers based on standard Black Book pricing.

The automaker also says this applies even if a customer decides not to purchase the vehicle through CarBravo.

And as safety organizations give GM a pat on the back for its plans for CarBravo, those groups also say the real answer should come from Washington.

“While GM’s commitment is a big deal, it’s still important for Congress to make it a violation of federal law for any car dealer to sell unrepaired recalled used vehicles to consumers.” — Ed Mierzwinski, senior director, Federal Consumer Programs, U.S. PIRG

To date, more than 800 General Motors dealerships have signed on to be a part of CarBravo.