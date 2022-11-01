GM, Hyundai and Kia Sued Over Exploding ARC Airbag Inflators

Class action lawsuit alleges 30 million vehicles are defective and on the highways.

October 31, 2022 — ARC Automotive, General Motors, Hyundai and Kia have been sued over allegations defective and deadly airbag inflators are installed in about 30 million vehicles in the U.S.

A list of allegedly defective vehicles can be found at the bottom of this page.

The class action lawsuit alleges airbag manufacturer ARC and the automakers have known since at least 2015 the airbag inflators could rupture and kill occupants.

The allegedly defective hybrid airbag inflators use both a propellant explosive and also stored compressed gasses to rapidly inflate the airbags.

Specifically, the ARC designations of their driver’s hybrid inflators are CADH/DH-7 (single stage) and DCADH (dual stage). The passenger designations are PH7-90, PH7-120 (single stage) and PH7-120, DPH7 (dual stage).

The plaintiffs who filed the class action lawsuit say there have been at least seven field ruptures of the airbags which resulted in two fatalities and severe non-fatal injuries.

In July 2015, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into ARC inflators and upgraded the investigation in August 2016 following a fatality.

The ARC inflator investigation still continues, and NHTSA hasn't always been happy with ARC's response to the investigation.

According to the lawsuit, the design of the inflator fails to account for the "excess, asymmetrical weld flash which is a byproduct of the friction welding process that is required to manufacture these inflators according to ARC’s design."

"During deployment of the inflator during an accident, a portion of this excess, asymmetrical weld flash can become dislodged. If the dislodged weld flash is not large enough to block the gas exit orifice, this weld flash will exit the inflator through the gas exit orifice. If the dislodged weld flash is sufficiently large, it will lodge in the gas exit orifice, resulting in an increase of pressure in the inflator housing, and causing a rupture."

With about 30 million vehicles allegedly equipped with the defective airbag inflators, the class action lawsuit says customers purchased and leased vehicles that are of a lesser standard, grade and quality than represented by the automakers.

The ARC airbag inflator class action lawsuit was filed by these seven plaintiffs, although none allege their inflators ruptured.

Aaron Jophlin / South Carolina / 2015 GMC Acadia

Ronald Wolf / South Carolina / 2013 Chevrolet Silverado

Latricia Ford / South Carolina / 2008 Kia Sportage

Terre Bohman / South Carolina / 2014 Hyundai Genesis

Cortney Driggers / South Carolina / 2012 Chevrolet Equinox

Whitney Harrelson / South Carolina / 2017 GMC Acadia

Patricia Mobley / South Carolina / 2011 Chevrolet Malibu

The ARC, GM, Hyundai and Kia airbag inflator class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina (Charleston Division): Jophlin, et al., v. ARC Automotive, et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Motley Rice LLC.

Vehicles Named in the ARC Airbag Inflator Class Action Lawsuit

General Motors

2016-2017 Buick Envision

2002-2005 Buick LaSabre

2005-2008 Buick Terraza

2008-2017 Buick Enclave

2013-2017 Buick Encore

2005-2009 Buick LaCrosse

2006-2011 Buick Lucerne

2004-2007 Buick Rainier

2002-2007 Buick Rendezvous

2013 - 2017 Cadillac ATS

2003 - 2017 Cadillac CTS

2002-2005 Cadillac DeVille

2006-2011 Cadillac DTS

2013-2016 Cadillac ELR

2002-2017 Cadillac Escalade 1500

2002-2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2015-2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2002-2013 Cadillac Escalade EXT

2004-2016 Cadillac SRX

2005-2007 Cadillac STS

2004-2009 Cadillac XLR

2017 Cadillac XT5

2002-2013 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500

2002-2006 Chevrolet Avalanche 2500

2010-2017 Chevrolet Camaro

2011-2017 Chevrolet Captiva

2000-2005 Chevrolet Cavalier

2015-2017 Chevrolet Colorado

2005-2013 Chevrolet Corvette

2016-2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2014-2017 Chevrolet Encore

2005-2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2003-2017 Chevrolet Express 1500

2003-2017 Chevrolet Express 2500

2003-2017 Chevrolet Express 3500

2006-2010 Chevrolet HHR

2006-2017 Chevrolet Impala

2004-2012 Chevrolet Malibu

2004-2007 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx

2006-2017 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

2000-2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2000-2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2007-2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

2003-2005 Chevrolet SSR

2000-2006 Chevrolet Suburban 1500

2007-2014 Chevrolet Suburban 2500

2000-2014 Chevrolet Tahoe 1500

2003-2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer

2003-2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer EXT

2009-2017 Chevrolet Traverse

2014-2017 Chevrolet Trax

2005-2008 Chevrolet Uplander

2000-2005 Chevrolet Venture

2011-2015 Chevrolet Volt

2015-2017 GMC Canyon

2003-2017 GMC Savana 1500

2003-2017 GMC Savana 2500

2003-2017 GMC Savana 3500

2000-2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2000-2007 GMC Sierra 2500

2007-2014 GMC Sierra 2500

2000-2007 GMC Sierra 3500

2000-2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2000-2014 GMC Sierra 2500

2000-2014 GMC Sierra 3500

2010-2017 GMC Terrain

2000-2014 GMC Yukon 1500

2000-2014 GMC Yukon XL 1500

2000-2014 GMC Yukon XL 2500

2017 GMC Acadia

2007-2016 GMC Acadia

2003-2009 GMC Envoy

2003-2006 GMC Envoy XL

2004-2005 GMC Envoy XUV

2003-2009 Hummer H2

2006-2010 Hummer H3

2003-2008 Isuzu Ascender

2000-2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette

2002-2004 Oldsmobile Bravada

2005-2008 Pontiac Silhouette

2002-2007 Pontiac Aztek

2002-2005 Pontiac Bonneville

2000-2009 Pontiac Montana

2000-2005 Pontiac Sunfire

2005-2010 Pontiac G6

2005-2006 Pontiac Grand Am

2006-2009 Pontiac Torrent

2003-2012 Saab 9-3

2010-2012 Saab 9-5

2007-2010 Saturn Aura

2007-2010 Saturn Outlook

2005-2008 Saturn Relay

2002-2007 Saturn Vue

Hyundai Vehicles

2012-2017 Hyundai Accent

2006-2011 Hyundai Azera

2007-2017 Hyundai Elantra

2009-2013 Hyundai Genesis

2009-2010 Hyundai Sonata

2003-2005 Hyundai Tiburon

2005, 2007-2010 Hyundai Tucson

2002-2005 Hyundai XG350

Kia Vehicles