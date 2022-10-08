GM Recalls Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain SUVs Over Seat Bolts

General Motors recalls 7,500 SUVs that may have loose seat frame bolts.

October 7, 2022 — A General Motors seat cushion frame involves more than 7,500 Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles, all due to loose bolts.

The recalled 2022-2023 Chevrolet Equinox and 2022 GMC Terrain SUVs may have driver's seats with stripped or loose bolts at the seat frame height adjustment pivots.

GM says the seat structure may not restrain the occupant in a crash if the seat frame height-adjust pivot bolt comes out of the pivot joint.

The recalled SUVs are equipped with power driver seats that are not equipped with memory function.

General Motors blames the seat frame supplier and its assembly process that did not discovered bolts that weren't properly torqued.

Vehicle occupants may hear squeaks or rattles and may notice loose parts.

It was during noise testing in July at an assembly plant a driver's seat frame height adjustment pivot bolt was found on the floor of the test vehicle.

GM opened a formal investigation in August by inspecting vehicles at assembly plants and analyzing parts that had been returned to the supplier.

"Inspections of vehicles at GM assembly plants and parts returned to the supplier identified stripped or loose pivot bolts in power seat frames produced by the supplier between June 30, 2022, and July 15, 2022." — GM

Chevy and GMC dealers will inspect the driver's seats and replace the seat cushion frames if necessary.

GM recall letters are expected to be mailed November 14, 2022, but owners with questions may call Chevrolet at 800-222-1020 or GMC at 800-462-8782.

GM's recall reference number is N222377890.