Honda Civic Infotainment Issues Cause Class Action Lawsuit

Honda Civic lawsuit says the automaker replaces defective infotainment systems with defective parts.

October 23, 2022 — Honda Civic infotainment problems have caused a class action lawsuit that alleges 2016-2020 Civics are equipped with defective in-vehicle communication and entertainment systems.

According to the class action lawsuit, Honda allegedly conceals the infotainment issues from consumers which forces customers to pay for repairs and replacements.

The Honda Civic infotainment issues allegedly include systems that freeze, crash and cause failures of the navigation, heating, air conditioning, radio and backup camera systems.

The infotainment system problems are allegedly caused by "improperly designed and/or programmed/calibrated software."

Honda Civic owners get used to the driver assist features such as the backup and blind spot cameras, but the infotainment issues allegedly prevent the camera images from displaying correctly.

The Honda Civic infotainment problems also include troubles with the Bluetooth/phone systems, in-vehicle microphones, USB connections, GPS connections, and trying to control multiple functions is impossible because there are no infotainment-based controls.

Black, blue or blank infotainment system screens also allegedly distract drivers.

According to the Honda Civic class action lawsuit, the automaker has allegedly known about the infotainment problems since at least 2015. But even when the infotainment systems are replaced under warranty, Honda allegedly uses the same defective infotainment systems as replacements.

The plaintiff argues Honda knows about the Civic infotainment issues because dealers received technical service bulletin (TSB 18-001) which related to 2017-2018 Honda Civics.

The class action alleges dealers were told infotainment system problems may be attributed to “a problem with the audio/audio-navigation unit software."

The class action was filed by California plaintiff Constance Chiulli who purchased a new 2019 Honda Civic in May 2019.

The Honda Civic infotainment class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California: Constance Chiulli v. American Honda Motor Co., Inc. et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Capstone Law APC.