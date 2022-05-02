Hyundai NEXO Owners Should Park Outside

Hyundai recalls more than 900 NEXO SUVs for faulty hydrogen gas detection sensors.

May 2, 2022 — A Hyundai NEXO recall includes more than 900 vehicles that should be parked outside and away from things that could burn, at least until the SUVs are repaired by dealerships.

The warning is because the 2019-2021 Hyundai NEXO vehicles may catch fire while parked or while driving.

The NEXO hydrogen gas detection sensors may degrade and result in the inability to detect leaks in the hydrogen gas delivery system. Degraded sensors will also prevent a warning light from illuminating if there is a leak.

"The sensor catalyst was produced with insufficiently sized platinum particles allowing silicon to accumulate on the catalyst surface and impede detection of hydrogen gas." — Hyundai

Hyundai says there are no confirmed fires, injuries or incidents in the U.S.

Hyundai NEXO recall notices are expected to be mailed June 13, 2022, and dealers will replace the hydrogen gas detection sensors.

Hyundai NEXO owners may contact Hyundai at 855-371-9460 and ask about recall number 225.