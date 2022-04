Hyundai Santa Fe and Santa Cruz vehicles at risk of oil leaks and fires from turbo pipe leaks.

April 8, 2022 — Hyundai is recalling about 16 model year 2022 Santa Fe and Santa Cruz vehicles because the oil supply pipes to the turbochargers may crack which could cause oil leaks in the engine compartments.

Oil that leaks onto a hot engine or exhaust can cause a fire.

Hyundai will mail recall letters May 27, 2022, and dealers will replace the Santa Fe and Santa Cruz turbocharger oil supply pipes.

Hyundai owners may call 855-371-9460 and refer to recall number 222.