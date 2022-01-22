Hyundai Windshield Recall Includes Santa Fe, Sonata, Elantra

Hyundai recalls 28,000 vehicles because there may be windshield clear coat paint bonding problems.

January 21, 2022 — A Hyundai windshield recall includes 2020-2021 Hyundai Santa Fe, 2021 Hyundai Sonata and 2021 Hyundai Elantra vehicles because the windshields may have bonding problems.

More than 28,300 vehicles are involved because they may have been built with faulty clear coat paint which can create adhesion problems.

A supplier contacted Hyundai in February 2021 regarding clear coat paint that was mixed with "non-conforming flow additives causing poor adhesion of the front windshield to the vehicle’s body structure."

An investigation was opened to test windshield panels for poor adhesion and the results convinced Hyundai the windshields were fine.

But in November 2021, the supplier filed a recall related to the paint clear coat and identified Hyundai as one of the automakers that received the products.

Additional testing was conducted and Hyundai learned the windshield clear coat may not be as strong as paint from a different supplier.

Hyundai isn't aware of any loose windshields, crashes or injuries related to the faulty windshield bond.

A Hyundai driver may hear wind noise or notice water leaking from the windshield.

Hyundai dealers will remove the windshield panels and reinstall them using the proper materials.

Hyundai windshield recall notices will be mailed February 25, 2022.

Hyundai owners with questions should call 855-371-9460 and use recall number 216.