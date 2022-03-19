Kia Cadenza Windshields May Loosen and Detach: Recall

Kia recalls more than 30,000 Cadenza cars because there may not be enough windshield primer.

March 19, 2022 — A Kia Cadenza windshield recall has been announced after Kia received at least 24 customer complaints and 256 warranty claims about loose Cadenza windshields.

More than 30,300 windshields on the 2014-2016 Kia Cadenza cars need to be inspected and possibly removed and replaced.

Kia began receiving complaints from Kia Cadenza owners about loose windshields and determined the windshield bonding wasn't good enough, something that could allow the windshield to detach from the car.

Kia believes problems occurred at the assembly plant which resulted in a lack of primer and adhesion of the windshield glass to the body of the Cadenza. However, Kia says "the exact cause of this condition is unknown."

A Kia Cadenza driver may hear wind noise or notice water leaking from the windshield.

Ask Kia about reimbursement if you have paid your own money for previous windshield repairs.

Kia Cadenza windshield recall notices are expected to be mailed May 13, 2022. Kia dealers will possibly remove the windshields and reattach them with the proper amount of primer.

Kia Cadenza owners with questions should call 800-333-4542. Kia's number for this windshield recall is SC232.