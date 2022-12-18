Kia Forte Steering Knuckle Recall Issued After Worker Mistakes

Worker makes mistakes with the casting process and creates Forte steering dangers.

December 18, 2022 — A 2023 Kia Forte steering knuckle recall involves more than 2,100 cars in the U.S. and Canada to prevent drivers from losing steering control.

The recalled 2023 Kia Forte cars may have suffered from manufacturing mistakes that cause the front left steering knuckles to crack.

In October, Kia Mexico discovered the front left steering knuckle for a 2023 Kia Forte broke during assembly at its plant.

Kia and the supplier investigated why the steering knuckle broke and found a worker didn't follow the correct procedures when the steering knuckle was cast.

The supplier and Kia then isolated a specific lot of front left steering knuckles manufactured on May 13, 2022.

According to Kia, there have been no customer complaints, warranty claims, fatalities, injuries, crashes or fires.

Kia will mail Forte steering knuckle recall letters January 12, 2023, and Kia dealers will replace the front left steering knuckles.

Kia Forte owners may call 800-333-4542 and ask about recall number SC259.