Kia Forte and Rio steering columns may detach due to loose bolts.

May 12, 2022 — Kia is recalling 30 model year 2021-2022 Rio and Forte vehicles because the steering column bolts may not be tight.

This can cause the steering column to detach from the steering rack and result in a loss of steering control.

Kia will mail recall notices May 27, 2022, and dealers will tighten the lower steering column U-joint retention bolts.

Kia owners may call 800-333-4542.