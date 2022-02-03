Kia Recalls Cadenzas For Power Window Problems

Kia recalls 450 Cadenza cars because the rear power windows can operate when they shouldn't.

February 3, 2022 — Kia is recalling 2020 Cadenza cars because the rear power windows can operate when they shouldn't.

The recall includes more than 450 Cadenzas with rear power windows that can be operated by the driver's power window main switch after the ignition has been turned off and a front door is opened.

This is a violation of federal safety standards that will need to be corrected when dealers update the driver door module software.

Kia Cadenza recall notices will be mailed March 8, 2022.

Cadenza owners with questions should call 800-333-4542 and use recall number SC225.