Kia Recalls Over 410,000 Vehicles For Airbag Failures

Kia recalls Sedona, Soul, Soul EV, Forte and Forte Koup vehicles to look for trouble code B1620.

January 28, 2022 — A Kia airbag control unit recall involves more than 410,000 of these vehicles equipped with airbags that may suddenly deactivate.

2017-2019 Kia Sedona

2017-2019 Kia Soul

2017-2019 Kia Soul EV

2017-2018 Kia Forte

2017 Kia Forte Koup

The airbag control unit problems occurred during manufacturing of the circuit boards and damage to the soldering joints which can cause open circuits.

This will trigger the airbag warning lights and diagnostic trouble code B1620, but most importantly the airbags will fail to deploy.

Kia Korea learned of an illuminated airbag warning light in July 2021 that occurred in a 2019 Kia Sedona, and engineers discovered diagnostic trouble code (DTC) B1620 had been set. The code relates to an internal fault of the airbag control unit, but engineers couldn't duplicate the issue.

A second Korean report came in and again the same trouble code appeared in a 2019 Kia Sedona, but this time engineers found problems with the soldering joints.

The automaker has received 947 warranty claims related to trouble code B1620 in the recalled models.

The 2017-2019 Kia Soul vehicles were manufactured from July 25, 2016, through December 24, 2018. (253,281 vehicles)

The 2017-2019 Kia Sedonas were built July 12, 2016, to January 10, 2019. (47,690 vehicles)

Model year 2017-2019 Kia Soul EV vehicles were manufactured from May 18, 2017, through September 28, 2018. (953 vehicles)

The 2017-2018 Kia Forte vehicles were produced March 2, 2017, to July 27, 2018. (108,693 vehicles)

And two 2017 Kia Forte Koup vehicles were manufactured on October 4, 2016.

Kia dealers will check to see if the airbag warning lights are illuminated and if diagnostic trouble code B1620 is present and if those conditions exist, the airbag control units will be replaced. Other than that, dealers will update the control unit software.

In addition, owners who paid for previous repairs should ask about reimbursement of those expenses.

Owner recall notification letters are expected to be mailed March 21, 2022.

Kia owners may contact Kia at 800-333-4542 and refer to recall number SC226.