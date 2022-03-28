Land Rover Recall Closes Fuel Leak Investigation

Government says Land Rover LR4 and Range Rover Sport vehicles will get new fuel outlet flanges.

March 28, 2022 — A Land Rover fuel leak recall convinced federal safety regulators to close an investigation into about 36,000 Land Rover LR4 and Range Rover Sport vehicles.

The 2010-2011 Land Rover LR4 and Range Rover Sport investigation was opened by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration after owners complained about leaking fuel.

The federal investigation, opened in November 2020, focused on six customer complaints and 200 warranty claims related to the vehicles equipped with fuel tank outlet flanges manufactured by Vitesco Technologies.

In response to the investigation, Land Rover found an additional 57 warranty claims and four more customer complaints about fuel leaks caused by cracked fuel tank outlet flanges. Land Rover owners also complained about fuel odors, illuminated warning lights in addition to gas leaks at the rear of the vehicles.

Land Rover initiated a recall in August 2021 that included 2010-2013 Range Rover Sport and 2010-2016 LR4 vehicles because those model years were equipped with the faulty fuel tank outlet flanges.

The vehicles are equipped with 3.0L V6 or 5.0L V8 engines, and Land Rover says no other models were equipped with the defective fuel outlet flanges.

NHTSA believes Land Rover's recall will solve the fuel leak problems, but the government could take additional actions if owners complain about the replacement parts.