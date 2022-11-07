Mazda Water Pump Class Action Lawsuit Certified For 7 States

Mazda owners claim the MZI Cyclone engines have water pumps that leak coolant.

November 7, 2022 — A Mazda water pump class action lawsuit is moving forward in court, but only for customers in seven states.

According to the class action, 2007-2016 Mazda CX-9 and 2009-2013 Mazda6 water pumps fail, along with the MZI Cyclone engines.

The water pump lawsuit says Mazda began using MZI Cyclone engines in 2007. The engines have an internal chain-driven water pump powered by the timing chain.

The plaintiffs contend the water pumps leak coolant into the oil pans, crankcases and timing chains. A Mazda driver will allegedly notice the vehicle has lost power and cannot maintain speed. This creates a perfect condition for a crash, especially when braking and steering are affected.

The plaintiffs allege the owner's manuals say nothing about water pump maintenance because the water pump should last the life of the Mazda vehicle.

Mazda Water Pump Lawsuit Says Coolant Leaks

The alleged water pump problem is caused by something called the elastomer bellow made with "hydrogenated acrylonitrile butadiene rubber" which is damaged by hot coolant.

Due to problems with the seal, coolant leaks into other components because the water pump is located above the crankshaft. An engine will allegedly fail once coolant mixes with engine oil and travels through the engine.

Mazda allegedly has done nothing to fix the water pumps and won't recall the vehicles to offer free repairs. The automaker also allegedly won't reimburse owners who may pay thousands of dollars for repairs related to failed water pumps.

According to the class action, a Mazda CX-9 or Mazda6 owner typically pays about $1,500 to replace the water pump, which is located behind the timing chain cover. This makes simply replacing the water pump very labor intensive.

The lawsuit says a water pump replacement may take 12 to 14 hours because a mechanic must remove the timing chain, timing chain guide and the chain cover.

Then the owner may need to pay $10,000 if the engine is damaged beyond repair.

The Mazda water pump lawsuit, filed in June 2019, has finally been certified as a class action but not for owners nationwide. According to the judge, the lawsuit has received class action certification for 2007-2016 Mazda CX-9 and 2009-2013 Mazda6 customers in these seven states.

California

Massachusetts

Michigan

Missouri

Ohio

Texas

Virginia

CarComplaints.com will update our website if Mazda decides to settle the case or take it to trial.

The Mazda water pump class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California - Sonneveldt, et al. v. Mazda Motor of America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Kiesel Law, Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, The Miller Law Firm, Keil & Goodson, and the Edwards Firm.