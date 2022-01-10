Mercedes-Benz Coolant Pump Recall To Be Announced

Possibly 800,000 Mercedes vehicles at risk of fires from coolant pump leaks.

January 10, 2022 — A Mercedes-Benz coolant pump recall will soon be announced after Mercedes mailed owner notification letters warning customers about the risk of fires from coolant pump leaks.

Official recall notices haven't been issued and to date nothing has been announced for the U.S. or Canada, but Mercedes says these vehicles are included if they were manufactured between January 2017 and October 2021.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

German newspaper Bild reported 800,000 Mercedes vehicles were affected by the coolant pump recall, but Mercedes hasn't confirmed that number.

In letters to owners, Mercedes said parts weren't available to perform recall repairs, but owners should be aware that fires are possible from the coolant pump problems.

The automaker also told owners the vehicles, "should be driven in a particularly prudent manner and usage reduced to the bare minimum."

CarComplaints.com will update this page when more is known about the Mercedes coolant pump recall.