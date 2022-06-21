Mercedes Brake Booster Recall Causes Class Action Lawsuit

Mercedes-Benz ML-Class, GL-Class and R-Class owners were told to stop driving their vehicles.

June 20, 2022 — A Mercedes brake booster recall has caused a vehicle owner to file a class action lawsuit which includes 2006-2012 ML-Class, GL-Class and R-Class vehicles.

The Mercedes-Benz brake booster recall was announced in May and involves more than 292,000 vehicles in the U.S.

Florida plaintiff Marcio Sinelli is the owner of a 2007 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class and a 2012 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class that cannot be driven since Mercedes issued a "stop-drive notice" due to the brake boosters.

And even though the plaintiff says owners have been told not to drive their vehicles, the lawsuit alleges the plaintiff and owners are at an increased risk of crash or injury.

According to documents on the website of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, corrosion can cause the brake boosters to leak.

"After extended time in the field and in conjunction with water exposure, the corrosion might lead to a leakage of the brake booster. Leakage in the brake booster could lead to reduced braking power and an increase in the brake pedal forces required to slow the vehicle and/or to potentially increased stopping distances."

Mercedes also describes how the brakes could fail in "rare cases of very severe corrosion."

"[A] particularly strong or hard braking maneuver could cause mechanical damage in the brake booster, whereby the connection between the brake pedal and brake system would fail. In such a rare case, it would not be possible to slow or stop the vehicle via the service brake. Thus, the risk of a crash or injury would be increased."

In the event a Mercedes vehicle needs a brake booster that cannot immediately be repaired or replaced, Mercedes dealers are to work with customers about alternative transportation.

When the Mercedes brake booster recall was announced, the automaker was unaware of any crashes or injuries related to the boosters.

The class action lawsuit asserts Mercedes-Benz has known about the brake booster problems since at least June 2019, but the automaker allegedly concealed its knowledge from the public.

According to the plaintiff, the Mercedes vehicles have lower market values due to the brake boosters.

The Mercedes-Benz brake booster class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida (Orlando Division): Marcio Sinelli, v. Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Schlesinger Law Offices, P.A.