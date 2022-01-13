Mercedes eCall Recall Includes EQS450, S500 and S580

Mercedes-Benz recalls about 1,600 vehicles to update the emergency calling software.

January 12, 2022 — A Mercedes-Benz eCall recall includes more than 1,600 model year 2022 Mercedes EQS450, S500 and S580 vehicles.

According to the automaker, the communication module software may restrict or disable the emergency call system.

About 400 of the Mercedes vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Mercedes eCall recall notices will be mailed February 25, 2022, and dealers will update the communication module software.

Owners may call 800-367-6372.

Mercedes-Benz knows a few things about recalls issued due to eCall problems because in February 2021 the automaker recalled nearly 1.4 million vehicles for defective systems.