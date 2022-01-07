Mercedes Integral Carrier Recall Affects AMG GLB35, A220 and GLB250

Mercedes-Benz recalls 38,000 vehicles that may suffer from front axle problems.

January 6, 2022 — A Mercedes-Benz integral carrier recall includes more than 38,000 vehicles that may suffer steering control problems because of front axle carrier failures.

The recall includes the 2021 Mercedes AMG GLB35, 2019-2020 Mercedes A220 and 2020 Mercedes GLB250 which may have integral carriers that corrode and fail.

A driver may have trouble steering the vehicle because the integral carrier supports the front axle.

Mercedes says it performs regular corrosion testing and in May 2020 reports were received about front axle integral carriers that didn't meet corrosion specifications. An internal investigation was opened as engineers collected parts from the field for corrosion tests to cover all production periods.

Mercedes says there will be no front axle integral carrier corrosion until after "several years."

"As a result, depending on the intensity and location of the corrosion, an impairment of the structural durability of the integral carrier as well as the connection to other components cannot be ruled out. In this case, vehicle steering might be affected which could potentially increase the risk of a crash."

The automaker says there were problems with corrosion protection of the integral carriers at the Spanish supplier, Gestamp.

Out of an "abundance of caution," Mercedes issued the recall even though no defects were found and no field reports have been received.

Mercedes-Benz dealers will replace the integral carriers once owner recall notices are mailed February 15, 2022.

Mercedes AMG GLB35, A220 and GLB250 owners may call 800-367-6372.