Porsche Taycan Recall Ordered Over Center Screens and Cameras

Porsche recalls 12,400 cars due to problems with central computer software errors.

June 18, 2022 — A Porsche Taycan recall includes more than 12,400 vehicles with center screens, rearview camera images and touch panels that can fail from software errors.

The 2020-2022 Porsche Taycans can also suffer from top-view images that flicker, but the instrument panel clusters remain operational.

In March, a review of warranty cases from the field showed flicking rearview camera images and black central computer screens when the ignition switches were turned on.

Porsche is not aware of any reports of crashes or injuries related to the software problems.

And Porsche apparently has additional problems with the vehicles, based on this statement:

"In addition to the recall remedy, Porsche is planning to offer customers a comprehensive software update that will bring the vehicle software up to the latest version and address several customer satisfaction issues unrelated to this notice." — Porsche

Porsche Taycan recall letters are expected to be mailed August 5, 2022, and dealerships will install new central computer software.

Porsche Taycan owners may contact Porsche at 800-767-7243 and refer to Taycan recall reference number ANA6.