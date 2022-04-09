Tesla Backup Camera Recall Affects Model 3, S and X

Tesla recalls about 1,000 vehicles with rearview camera images that may go blank.

April 9, 2022 — Tesla is recalling nearly 1,000 model year 2018-2019 Model S, Model X and 2017-2020 Model 3 vehicles equipped with Autopilot Computer 2.5.

Tesla says the rearview image may not immediately display when the vehicle begins to reverse, a violation of federal safety standards.

Tesla says the computers can reset in vehicles running firmware releases between 2021.44.25 and 2021.44.25.2.

If the problem occurs, the rearview camera display will appear blank when shifted into REVERSE.

Tesla owner recall notices are expected to be mailed May 17, 2022, and Tesla will perform an over-the-air software update.

Tesla Model S, Model X and Model 3 owners who want to learn more may call Tesla customer service at 877-798-3752.

Tesla's reference number for this recall is SB-22-00-004.