Tesla Sudden Braking Lawsuit Includes Model 3 and Model Y

Two Tesla owners in Canada file sudden braking class action lawsuit alleging vehicles are defective.

September 20, 2022 — A Tesla sudden braking lawsuit alleges 2021-2022 Tesla 3 and 2021-2022 Tesla Y vehicles in Canada are at risk of automatically braking without any objects in the roads.

The Tesla vehicles are equipped with advanced driver assistance systems known as Autopilot and automatic emergency braking designed to detect objects and apply the brakes.

But the Tesla Canada class action lawsuit alleges the systems were sold with defects that cause false activation of the automatic emergency braking systems.

The Tesla sudden braking class action lawsuit was filed by two British Columbia residents.

Canadian plaintiff Sonia Lidhar purchased a new 2022 Tesla Model Y for about $110,000 and has allegedly experienced the sudden braking problem numerous times.

"Specifically, the Plaintiff, LIDHAR, would engage the Autopilot system and experience sudden unintended braking which would abruptly reduce her speed by almost one-half or if she did not engage the gas pedal, her vehicle would come to a complete stop within seconds of taking her foot off the gas pedal, all of which posed a substantial risk of harm or injury from being involved in an accident."

Canadian plaintiff Rajan Mann purchased a new 2022 Tesla Model 3 for about $53,000 and has allegedly experienced the sudden braking problem numerous times.

"Specifically, the Plaintiff, MANN, would engage the Autopilot system and experience sudden unintended braking which would abruptly reduce his speed by almost one-half or if he did not engage the gas pedal, his vehicle would come to a complete stop within seconds of taking his foot off the gas pedal, all of which posed a substantial risk of harm or injury from being involved in an accident."

Sudden braking allegedly is a serious safety hazard from a system that is supposed to be a safety feature. And Tesla is allegedly to blame because the feature was rushed to market when the technology wasn't ready or safe.

Tesla has allegedly known about the sudden braking issue for years but has failed to properly repair the vehicles even when they were under their warranties.

The Tesla sudden braking lawsuit was filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia: Lidhar, et al., v. Tesla, Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Garcha & Company.