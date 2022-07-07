Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Cable Corrosion Lawsuit Filed in Canada

Toyota RAV4 Hybrids and RAV4 Primes allegedly have hybrid system cable wiring that breaks.

July 7, 2022 — A Toyota RAV4 Hybrid cable corrosion lawsuit has been filed in Canada alleging the hybrid system cable corrodes and breaks, costing a customer anywhere from $4,200 to $7,000.

The Toyota Canada class action lawsuit includes:

“Any natural person, legal person under private law, partnership or association that owns or leases in Quebec a Toyota RAV4 hybrid and Prime vehicle from one of the 2019 to 2022 model years."

According to the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and RAV4 Prime lawsuit, the plaintiff owns a 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid with a hybrid system cable that corroded. The plaintiff alleges Toyota Canada has known about the cable corrosion problem since at least October 2020.

It was in October 2020 when Toyota dealers in the U.S. received Tech Tip T-TT-0630-20 titled, "Corrosion on MGR Cable," for 2019-2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrids.

The bulletin says the vehicles may trigger diagnostic trouble codes P0AA649 or P1C8049:

"P0AA649-Hybrid/EV Battery Voltage System Isolation Internal Electronic Failure"

"P1C8049-Hybrid/EV Battery Voltage System Isolation (Rear Motor Area) Internal Electronic Failure"

"Vehicles exhibiting this condition have been experiencing a short in MGR connector due to corrosion." — Toyota

In March 2022, Toyota Canada issued service bulletin TTCI-5503 for 2019 and 2021 RAV4 Hybrids informing dealerships about corrosion of the high-voltage hybrid system wiring.

The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and RAV4 Prime cable corrosion lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court for the Province of Quebec District of Montreal: Constantin Sultana v. Toyota Canada Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Adams Avocat Inc.