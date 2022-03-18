VW Recalls Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport and Atlas FL SUVs

Volkswagen recalls 246,000 Atlas SUVs because the front side airbags may fail to work properly.

March 18, 2022 — A Volkswagen Atlas recall involves more than 246,000 SUVs that may suffer from frontal side airbag problems, and VW currently doesn't know how the problem will be repaired.

The recalled 2019-2020 VW Atlas, 2020-2023 VW Atlas Cross Sport and 2021-2023 VW Atlas FL SUVs may have door wiring harness electrical contacts that may corrode.

This can affect the electrical connections and delay the deployment of the driver or passenger front side airbags during side impacts.

Volkswagen was receiving complaints in 2020 and in 2021 engineers found "fretting corrosion" of the wiring as the number of complaints increased.

In February 2022, the U.S. government contacted VW about the increased complaints which convinced the automaker to announce the Atlas recall, "out of an abundance of caution."

According to Volkswagen, tiny movements of the wire harness (terminal A-pillar to front door) can cause damage to the wire terminal surface and result in fretting corrosion.

An Atlas driver may see an airbag warning light, experience the windows rolling down for no reason, inadvertent parking brake engagement at very slow speeds or they may receive a warning regarding a faulty door sensor.

About 23,000 of the recalled Atlas SUVs are in Canada.

Interim VW Atlas recall letters are expected to be mailed May 10, 2022, and second notices will be sent once the remedy becomes available.

Volkswagen Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport and Atlas FL owners may call Volkswagen at 800-893-5298 and use recall number 97GF.