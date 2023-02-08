Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Problems Causes Class Action Lawsuit

Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid owners allege an engine shutdown recall won't help minivan owners.

February 8, 2023 — Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid problems have caused a class action lawsuit that alleges a recall doesn't offer customers a true fix for the minivan problems.

The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid electric vehicle lawsuit was filed weeks after Fiat Chrysler (FCA) announced a recall of more than 67,000 minivans following reports of engines that shut down.

The 315-page class action lawsuit includes:

"All persons or entities who purchased or leased one or more model year 2017-2023 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans (the 'Shutdown Risk Vehicles')."

When FCA notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration about the minivan recall, Chrysler said it knew of “six customer assistance records, 242 warranty claims, and 59 field reports" related to the 2017-2023 Pacifica Hybrid problems.

However, the automaker said no crashes or injuries had been reported.

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Problems

Chrysler said the Pacifica Hybrid recall was necessary because of problems with the internal transmission wiring connectors that could short-circuit and cause the minivan engines to shut down and lose motive power.

FCA says dealers will update the power inverter module software and instrument panel cluster software on 2017-2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids. Model year 2019-2023 minivans will receive power inverter module software updates.

The software updates will allegedly provide "messaging to the customer and sufficient drive time to exit traffic."

The plaintiffs who sued allege Chrysler concealed the engine shutdown risk before and after the Pacifica Hybrid minivans were sold.

The automaker also allegedly concealed the "consequences, including the serious safety hazards and monetary harm caused by the Spontaneous Shutdown Risk—e.g., accidents and injury or death to persons in and around the Shutdown Risk Vehicle should it lose all motive power while the vehicle is traveling on a public street or highway."

According to the class action lawsuit, FCA isn't offering minivan customers any real remedy for the vehicle shutdown risk because the transmission wire harnesses won't be repaired or replaced.

"What FCA should, but is refusing to, do is simply replace the faulty wiring harness with a non-faulty part so that owners of Shutdown Risk vehicles do not have to play Russian Roulette with the lives of their vehicle occupants (and the lives of others on the roadways) every time they enter traffic." — Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid class action lawsuit

The plaintiffs assert Chrysler should offer every customer a buyback of their minivan at the Blue Book value on the day before the recall was announced.

The class action also says FCA should at least "offer to provide a comparable loaner or rental minivan while safely storing the dangerous Shutdown Risk Vehicles until such time as it is able to genuinely repair them...."

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid class action lawsuit was filed by these customers. However, none of the plaintiffs claim their minivans suddenly shut down from the problem that caused the recall.

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan (Southern Division): Kappes, et al., v. FCA US, LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, and The Miller Law Firm.