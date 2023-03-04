Dodge Dart Clutch Lawsuit Settlement Agreement Announced

2013-2015 Dodge Dart class action alleges transmissions have defective clutches and other parts.

March 4, 2023 — Dodge Dart lawsuit settlement terms have been announced after a California plaintiff and Fiat Chrysler (FCA) agreed to settle the class action lawsuit originally filed in 2016.

The Dart class action alleges the Fiat C635 manual transmissions are defective because the clutch pedals fall to the floorboards and prevent drivers from shifting gears.

According to the lawsuit, the transmissions are damaged because of a loss of hydraulic fluid to the clutch slave cylinders. The plaintiff contends faulty seals prematurely wear out in the 2013-2015 Dodge Darts.

The cars allegedly suffer acceleration problems, stalling problems and finally transmission failures. And the plaintiff claims other components fail, including the flywheel, release bearing, pressure plate, master cylinder and reservoir hose.

The past seven years saw the class action lawsuit go from a proposed nationwide action to only original Dart customers in California.

"If you currently own, or previously purchased or leased a manual-transmission model year 2013-2015 Dodge Dart manufactured on or before November 12, 2014 that you acquired new from an authorized FCA US, LLC, dealership in California primarily for personal, family or household purposes."

Chrysler denies all wrongdoing and liability but says it decided to settle the lawsuit to put an end to the seven-year class action lawsuit.

Dodge Dart Class Action Lawsuit Settlement

Even though the lawsuit alleges a previous extended warranty failed because replacement clutch components were as defective as the originals, the Dodge Dart settlement provides customers with an extended warranty for one year.

However, only one part (slave cylinder) is covered by the one-year extended warranty.

"Beginning no later than the first day after the Effective Date, FCA US will extend its warranty, originally applicable to the Class Vehicles, to cover the cost of all parts and labor needed to repair a failed slave cylinder component only, for a period of 12 months from the Effective Date."

Chrysler had also reimbursed Dart owners for clutch repairs, and the lawsuit says the reimbursement was meaningless because it did nothing to repair the transmissions.

But the lawsuit settlement says a Dodge Dart owner may be eligible for reimbursement if they previously paid out-of-pocket to have a failed slave cylinder replaced, if they have not already been reimbursed.

Dodge Dart owners must file a claim for reimbursement and provide supporting documentation within 180 days of the effective date of the clutch lawsuit settlement.

The judge must still grant preliminary and final approval to the Dodge Dart clutch lawsuit settlement.

According to the settlement, the plaintiff is asking FCA to pay up to $10,000 for his work the past seven years. The attorneys who represent the plaintiff have requested $1,690,000 for fees and expenses.

The Dodge Dart class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California: Carlos Victorino v. FCA US, LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by Capstone Law APC, and Kiesel Law LLP.

