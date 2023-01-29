Ford Transmission Shift Cable Bushing Lawsuit Filed in Canada

Canadian class action names Ford Escape, C-Max, Fusion, Edge and Transit Connect as defective.

January 29, 2023 — A Ford transmission shift cable bushing class action lawsuit has been filed in Canada after the plaintiff claimed recall repairs won't properly repair the vehicles.

The shift cable bushing problem can cause a Ford vehicle to roll away if the transmission shift cable detaches.

According to the Ford Canada class action lawsuit:

"This action is brought on behalf of members of a class consisting of the Plaintiff, all British Columbia residents, and all other persons resident in Canada, excluding the Province of Quebec, who own, owned, lease and/or leased an Affected Class Vehicle."

The plaintiff who sued asserts these vehicles are affected:

2013-2019 Ford Escape

2013-2016 Ford C-Max

2013-2016 Ford Fusion

2013-2021 Ford Transit Connect

2015-2018 Ford Edge

The specific Hilex (Hytrel 4556) shift cable bushings have allegedly caused at lest 1,630 warranty claims as of March 31. 2022. Ford allegedly knew in 2015 the bushings were defective and could fall apart.

Ford issued the first U.S.transmission shift cable bushing recall in 2018 by announcing the bushings could detach from the transmissions on 2013-2014 Ford Escape and 2013-2016 Ford Fusion vehicles. This can allow the transmission to be in a gear state different than the gear shifter position indicates.

Ford said a driver could move the shift lever to PARK and remove the ignition key even though the transmission isn't in PARK, all without chimes or warning messages.

On July 17, 2018, Transport Canada issued a nearly Identical recall for 36,887 model year 2013-2014 Ford Escape and 2013-2016 Ford Fusion vehicles.

But the class action lawsuit alleges other models had defective bushings but were not recalled in 2018.

Since the first recalls in July 2018, Ford has issued additional cable bushing recalls, including in June 2022 when 2.9 million vehicles were recalled in the U.S. and 362,000 vehicles were recalled in Canada.

The plaintiff who filed the Ford Canada class action lawsuit purchased a 2017 Ford Escape in December 2017. The plaintiff does not allege her Escort suffered from a detached bushing, but she claims the recall won't help her vehicle.

"The Plaintiff does not accept that the replacement Defective Bushings and remedies provided in the Defendants, FORD US and/or FORD CANADA, recalls provide a bona fide fix for the Bushing Defect in the Affected Class Vehicles." — Ford Canada shift cable bushing lawsuit

The Ford transmission shift cable bushing lawsuit was filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia: Rani Shanti Modhgill v. Ford Motor Company, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Garcha & Company.