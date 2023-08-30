GM Canada Headlight Recall Involves 163,000 Vehicles

— A General Motors headlight recall in Canada involves more than 163,600 Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles equipped with automatic headlights that may not automatically activate when it becomes dark outside.
Canadian regulations require automatic headlights to turn on when the ambient light level drops below 1000 lux.
Specifically, the GM automatic headlights may not turn on soon enough as it becomes dark outside.
The GM Canada headlight recall includes these models:
- 2021-2023 Cadillac Escalade
- 2021-2023 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2022-2024 Chevrolet Silverado
- 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD
- 2021-2023 Chevrolet Suburban
- 2021-2023 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2022-2024 GMC Sierra
- 2024 GMC Sierra HD
- 2021-2023 GMC Yukon
- 2021-2023 GMC Yukon XL
Transport Canada didn't announce many details about the recall, but GM says it can fix the problem by sending an over-the-air body control module software update.
However, an owner can also schedule an appointment to have the update performed at a GM dealership.
GM owners with questions may call 800-263-3777.