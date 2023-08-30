GM Canada Headlight Recall Involves 163,000 Vehicles

Canadian regulations require the headlights to automatically activate when it gets dark outside.

August 30, 2023 — A General Motors headlight recall in Canada involves more than 163,600 Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles equipped with automatic headlights that may not automatically activate when it becomes dark outside.

Canadian regulations require automatic headlights to turn on when the ambient light level drops below 1000 lux.

Specifically, the GM automatic headlights may not turn on soon enough as it becomes dark outside.

The GM Canada headlight recall includes these models:

2021-2023 Cadillac Escalade

2021-2023 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2022-2024 Chevrolet Silverado

2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD

2021-2023 Chevrolet Suburban

2021-2023 Chevrolet Tahoe

2022-2024 GMC Sierra

2024 GMC Sierra HD

2021-2023 GMC Yukon

2021-2023 GMC Yukon XL

Transport Canada didn't announce many details about the recall, but GM says it can fix the problem by sending an over-the-air body control module software update.

However, an owner can also schedule an appointment to have the update performed at a GM dealership.

GM owners with questions may call 800-263-3777.