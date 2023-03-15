Hyundai Brake Line Recall Affects 295,000 Vehicles

— A Hyundai brake line recall involves more than 295,000 vehicles because the brake lines under the vehicles can corrode, fail and leak brake fluid.
A driver may suddenly find out their brakes aren't working correctly, or maybe not at all.
The current Hyundai brake line recall has been announced for Canada only and includes these models and model years.
- 2011-2016 Hyundai Elantra
- 2011-2016 Hyundai Equus
- 2009-2014 Hyundai Genesis
- 2010-2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe
- 2013-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2010-2011 Hyundai Tucson
- 2012-2017 Hyundai Veloster
Transport Canada didn't announce more details about the brake line leak recall, and to date a Hyundai brake line recall has not been announced for U.S. vehicle owners.
Hyundai didn't say when the brake fluid leak recall will begin, but Hyundai dealerships will inspect the underbody brake lines and apply an anti-corrosion treatment. However, it's possible Hyundai may need to replace the brake lines.
Canadian owners who have questions about the Hyundai brake line recall should call 888-216-2626 and ask about Transport Canada recall number 2023125.