Hyundai Brake Line Recall Affects 295,000 Vehicles

Hyundai brake line recall announced because corroded lines could fail and leak brake fluid.

March 14, 2023 — A Hyundai brake line recall involves more than 295,000 vehicles because the brake lines under the vehicles can corrode, fail and leak brake fluid.

A driver may suddenly find out their brakes aren't working correctly, or maybe not at all.

The current Hyundai brake line recall has been announced for Canada only and includes these models and model years.

2011-2016 Hyundai Elantra

2011-2016 Hyundai Equus

2009-2014 Hyundai Genesis

2010-2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

2013-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2010-2011 Hyundai Tucson

2012-2017 Hyundai Veloster

Transport Canada didn't announce more details about the brake line leak recall, and to date a Hyundai brake line recall has not been announced for U.S. vehicle owners.

Hyundai didn't say when the brake fluid leak recall will begin, but Hyundai dealerships will inspect the underbody brake lines and apply an anti-corrosion treatment. However, it's possible Hyundai may need to replace the brake lines.

Canadian owners who have questions about the Hyundai brake line recall should call 888-216-2626 and ask about Transport Canada recall number 2023125.