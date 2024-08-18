Ford Backup Camera Recalls Allegedly Failed, Says Lawsuit

Includes 2020-2023 Ford Explorers, 2020-2023 Lincoln Aviators and 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsairs.

August 18, 2024 — Ford backup camera recalls have allegedly failed to do what recalls should do: fix the vehicles.

This is the point of a Ford class action lawsuit that alleges the backup camera systems fail to show rearview images when vehicles are in REVERSE.

Instead, the backup camera display screen will appear blue, black or blank. The blue display screen photo was provided by the owner who filed the lawsuit.

The class action lawsuit includes 2020-2023 Ford Explorers, 2020-2023 Lincoln Aviators and 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsairs equipped with 360-degree camera systems.

According to the lawsuit, the 360-degree camera system is available as an additional upgrade and additional cost to customers. The camera system not only works as a backup camera, something required by federal law, but the 360-degree version allows a driver to see all around the vehicle.

The vehicle owner who sued says Ford uses the 360-degree camera system as an additional selling point for safety.

Backup cameras were not required in the U.S. until the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration mandated all new vehicles built after May 2018 must be equipped with the cameras.

Ford Backup Camera Recalls

Ford issued three backup camera recalls for the vehicles, but the class action says the vehicles still haven't been repaired.

Ford announced a 350-degree camera recall in September 2021 for Lincoln Aviator, Lincoln Corsair and Ford Explorer vehicles because the display screens could turn blue.

This was followed by a January 2023 Ford backup camera recall of the same models due to blue screens because vehicles that had allegedly been repaired during the previous recall apparently were not properly repaired.

By March 2023, 250 warranty reports had been filed for 360-degree camera display screens that were blue or black, and all the vehicles were previously repaired.

So in May 2023, a third Ford 360 camera recall was issued for 2020-2023 Ford Explorer, 2020-2023 Lincoln Aviator and 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair vehicles.

However, Ford told the government that engineers were still working on how to properly repair the camera systems.

"Ford knew, or should have known, about the Defective Cameras long before it marketed, advertised, and sold or leased the Affected Vehicles to Plaintiff and the classes, yet it never informed Plaintiff and the classes about the Defective Cameras in the Affected Vehicles." — Ford 360-degree camera lawsuit

According to the plaintiff, the backup camera systems on vehicles that are just three years old or newer should not fail on a regular basis.

The Ford 360-degree camera class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York: Michael Burke v. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiff is represented by DeNittis Osefchen Prince, P.C., and Criden & Love, P.A.