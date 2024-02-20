Hyundai Canada ABS Fire Recall Involves 350,000 Vehicles

Short circuits can occur from brake fluid leaks and cause fires. This recall replaces prior action.

February 19, 2024 — Hyundai Canada is warning owners of nearly 350,000 of these vehicles to park those vehicles outside and away from anything that can catch fire, at least until recall repairs have been completed.

2012-2015 Hyundai Accent

2011-2015 Hyundai Elantra

2014-2015 Hyundai Equus

2011-2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

2013-2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2011-2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

2010-2013 Hyundai Tucson

2012-2015 Hyundai Veloster

2010-2012 Hyundai Veracruz

The Hyundai Canada brake fluid leak recall was announced because short circuits could cause fires.

The short-circuit can occur when brake fluid leaks into the antilock brake system (ABS) control module. A fire can occur while driving or even when the vehicle is parked and turned off.

This Hyundai recall replaces a previous Transport Canada recall issued in 2023, but for the Hyundai Sonata only the Sonata Hybrid is included in this recall.

Transport Canada says Hyundai dealers will replace the ABS module fuses, but the agency didn't announce when recall notices will be mailed.

Owners of the recalled vehicles may call 888-216-2626 and ask about Hyundai Canada recall number R0246 (Transport Canada recall number 2024-080).