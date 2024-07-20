Land Rover Defender Windshield Recall Needed, Alleges Lawsuit

Class action lawsuit alleges 2020-2022 Land Rover Defender windshields crack and chip.

July 20, 2024 — A Land Rover Defender windshield recall is allegedly needed because the glass cracks because of defects that cause drivers to spend a lot of money for repairs.

According to a class action lawsuit, a 2020-2022 Land Rover Defender windshield recall should have been issued long ago, but Land Rover forces owners to pay up to $2,000 to replace the glass.

In addition, Defender customers are told to cover the cost even when the vehicles are under warranty.

The windshields allegedly chip, crack or break from the smallest pebbles hitting the glass. Defender customers also complain the windshields can crack even with no impacts to the glass.

Land Rover has allegedly known a Defender windshield recall was necessary since 2019 but conceals the information from consumers.

The plaintiffs assert the Defender windshields crack and chip either because the glass is defective or because of problems with the vehicle structure.

Even if a Defender owner pays hundreds or thousands of dollars to replace the cracked windshield, Land Rover allegedly installs an equally defective windshield that will also fail.

According to the class action lawsuit, Land Rover Defender owners can easily pay thousands of dollars from constant windshield replacements.

The lawsuit further alleges a tiny crack or chip can spread across the windshield glass, yet Land Rover still won't announce a windshield recall for Defender vehicles.

Additionally, cracks weaken the windshield glass, and the lawsuit alleges this is dangerous if a Defender is involved in a crash.

The Land Rover Defender cracked and chipped windshield lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Jason Rains, et al., v. Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by Lemberg Law.