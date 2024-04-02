Toyota AC Smell Lawsuit Settlement Reached

California 2012-2015 Toyota Camry customers claim the air conditioning systems smell bad.

April 2, 2024 — A Toyota Camry air conditioner smell lawsuit settlement has been reached after the class action spent years in court.

The Toyota Camry class action was first filed in 2015 to include all 2012-2015 Camry customers in the U.S.

But by 2019, the class action lawsuit included only California customers.

According to the Toyota AC smell settlement, the lawsuit includes:

"All individuals in California who, at any time prior to the occurrence of the Initial Notice Date own(ed), purchase(d), and/or lease(d) a model year 2012 to 2015 Camry XV50."

Plaintiff Alfred Salas testified the air conditioner smell went away within seconds in his 2014 Camry.

He says he uses the AC every day and the smell coming from the vents is like, “like dried-up urine in a fabric that’s been out in the sun[.]”

Mr. Salas says once the air conditioning “kicks in” the odor goes away and “completely” goes away after ten minutes.

Plaintiff Gloria Ortega says her 2012 Toyota Camry AC is used nearly every day and smells like “old, moldy, . . . dirty socks."

She testified the smell dissipates “within seconds” after she turns the air conditioning to “recirc” mode.

Toyota Camry Air Conditioning Lawsuit Settlement

Eligible California Camry customers may receive reimbursement for out-of-pocket expenses incurred after the initial notice date.

A customer may be eligible for reimbursement up to $100 to replace and install a charcoal filter as long as the customer hasn't yet been reimbursed.

For model year 2014-2015 Toyota Camry cars, claims for reimbursement must be mailed within two years of the initial class action notice date.

For 2012-2013 Camrys, claims must be filed within within one year of the initial notice date.

For expenses before the initial class action notice date, a Camry customer may be reimbursed the "reasonable, unreimbursed out-of-pocket expense to: (i) replace and install a charcoal filter in the Subject Vehicle; and/or (ii) have the evaporator flushed on a Subject Vehicle."

The Toyota Camry air conditioner smell settlement final fairness hearing is set for October 30, 2024.

The Toyota Camry AC lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Salas et al., v. Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Capstone Law APC, and Kiesel Law LLP.