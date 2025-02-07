Ford Backup Camera Recall Follows $165 Million Penalty

Ford recalls 83,000 vehicles because the rearview camera images appear distorted, or missing.

February 7, 2025 — A Ford backup camera recall involves more than 80,300 vehicles because the rearview cameras may display distorted or blank images.

The Ford backup camera recall includes these models.

2021 Ford Expedition

2021-2022 Ford F-250

2021-2022 Ford F-350

2021-2022 Ford F-450

2021-2022 Ford F-550

2021-2022 Ford F-600

2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair

In November 2024, Ford agreed to pay $165 million to the government following failures associated with an earlier backup camera recall. That September 2020 Ford rearview camera recall involved more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S.

Engineers are still trying to determine the root cause of the camera image failures, but the current hypothesis is the Magna cameras have internal problems.

Ford is aware of complaints about the backup cameras, but no crashes or injuries have been reported.

About 7,700 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Ford backup camera recall letters are expected to be mailed February 17, 2025.

Ford is working on how dealers will repair the camera problems, but owners with questions or concerns may call Ford at 866-436-7332 and refer to backup camera recall number 25S05.