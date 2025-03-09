Ford F-150 Lightning Battery Fire Recall Follows 5 Fires

Ford recalls nearly 1,000 F-150 Lightning electric trucks after battery fires and 1 injury.

March 9, 2025 — Ford F-150 Lightning battery fires have caused a recall of nearly 1,000 model year 2022-2024 F-150 Lightning battery electric vehicles.

Ford F-150 Lightning owners are warned to charge their batteries to a maximum of 80% battery capacity until repairs have been performed.

At least five Ford F-150 Lightning battery fires have been reported, in addition to one injury.

Ford says there is a manufacturing defect in the high voltage battery cells that may cause an internal short circuit.

To prevent Ford F-150 Lightning battery fires, dealerships will replace the high voltage battery arrays if necessary.

Owners of 2022-2024 Ford F-150 Lightning electric trucks should watch for battery fire recall letters after March 17, 2025.

With concerns about the F-150 Lightning battery fire recall, owners should call 866-436-7332 and ask about battery recall number 25S18.