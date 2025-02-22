Ford Maverick Turn Signal Recall Issued Again

Ford recalls about 1,800 Maverick trucks that should have been repaired in 2023.

February 22, 2025 — Another Ford Maverick turn signal recall has been announced, this time for about 1,800 trucks that weren't repaired correctly during a December 2023 Maverick recall.

Recalled are 2022-2024 Ford Maverick trucks that won't let drivers know if one of the rear turn signals stop working.

The system should adjust the turn signal flash rate frequency to warn the driver that a turn signal has failed.

It's a violation of federal safety standards if the turn signal flash rate presented to the driver doesn't change when a turn signal fails.

In the previous recall, Ford dealers recorded the tail light problem as repaired during the 2023 recall, but it turns out the software wasn't properly installed in 1,800 trucks in Canada and the U.S.

"The dealer instructions to complete the recall instruct the technician to upload the latest software using the service tool, which downloads the latest software from Ford for installation on the vehicle. For these vehicles, the software tool did not upload the correct software to the vehicle." — Ford

About 160 Ford Mavericks are recalled in Canada.

Ford Maverick turn signal recall letters will be mailed March 31, 2025, and dealers will update the body control module software.

Maverick owners may call 866-436-7332 and ask about recall number 25C04.