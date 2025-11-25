GM Hydra-Matic Transmission Class Action Filed in Canada

General Motors Hydra-Matic 8L90 and Hydra-Matic 8L45 transmission complaints cause lawsuit.

November 25, 2025 — A General Motors Hydra-Matic transmission class action lawsuit has been filed in Canada after complaints about Hydra-Matic 8L90 and Hydra-Matic 8L45 transmissions.

According to the lawsuit, several GM models are affected by Hydra-Matic defects that cause harsh and/or delayed shifting of the gears.

The owner who filed the GM Canada lawsuit complains the problems are caused by "inadequate regulation and/or control, or unwanted fluctuations, of the hydraulic fluid pressure" within the transmissions.

The GM Hydra-Matic transmission class action lawsuit includes these models.

2016-2019 Cadillac ATS

2016-2019 Cadillac ATS-V

2016-2019 Cadillac CTS

2016-2019 Cadillac CTS-V

2020-2024 Cadillac CT4

2016-2020 Cadillac CT6

2015-2020 Cadillac Escalade

2015-2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2016-2024 Chevrolet Camaro

2015-2025 Chevrolet Colorado

2015-2019 Chevrolet Corvette

2017-2024 Chevrolet Express

2015-2025 Chevrolet Silverado

2015-2020 Chevrolet Suburban

2015-2020 Chevrolet Tahoe

2017-2025 GMC Canyon

2017-2025 GMC Savana

2015-2025 GMC Sierra

2015-2020 GMC Yukon

2015-2020 GMC Yukon XL

Drivers allegedly have trouble controlling the speed, acceleration and deceleration of the vehicles which creates real safety hazards to everyone on the roads.

GM Hydra-Matic transmissions are automatic transmissions that contain torque converters, planetary gear sets, the hydraulic systems (consisting of the oil pump and valve body), solenoids, and the transmission control modules.

But if all those things fail to work together, the plaintiff complains the transmission will suffer from "harsh or erratic gear shifting, delayed engagement of gears, and skipping of gears, causing the vehicle to shake, shudder, jerk, clunk and hesitate between gears, all of which can lead to sudden and/or unexpected loss or increase of motive power."

According to the GM Canada class action, the automaker certainly knows about the transmission troubles because beginning with model year 2023 vehicles, GM began equipping vehicles with Generation 2 versions of the transmissions. Additionally, there have been 12 technical service bulletins issued to GM dealerships.

Those TSBs were issued due to customer complaints about the Hydra-Matic transmissions, especially complaints about harsh or delayed shifting of the transmission gears. However, the class action alleges GM Canada has not provided adequate repairs for the Hydra-Matic transmissions.

The GM Hydra-Matic transmission class action lawsuit was filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia: Rupinder Dhillon v. General Motors, LLC, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Dusevic & Garcha.