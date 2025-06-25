Lincoln Aviator Recall Issued After 1,105 Warranty Claims Were Filed

About 133,000 Lincoln Aviators recalled after C-pillar trim and rear window bars detached.

June 24, 2025 — A Lincoln Aviator recall involves about 133,000 SUVs because the rear door window bars and C-pillar trim can detach while driving. This can cause road hazards for other drivers.

The 2020-2025 Lincoln Aviator rear door window bars and C-pillar trim may have weak adhesive bonding which can allow the trim to detach from the SUVs.

Lincoln says the Aviator recall is necessary because:

"The components may detach due to inadequate application pressure of the components during assembly at the supplier facility that results in insufficient adhesive retention. The customer may visually notice that the C-Pillar applique and division bar begin to separate from the vehicle."

Beginning in April 2022, Ford investigated the problem and concluded it wasn't an unreasonable risk to safety because the Aviator parts did not represent a "significant risk while falling to the ground or while in the roadway due to low masses and narrow profiles with no sharp protrusions."

But in April 2025, Ford found a loose C-pillar trim on an internal test Aviator which caused engineers to investigate the trim and the window division bars.

By the end of May, Ford found 1,105 warranty claims of the C-pillar trim or window division bars falling off Lincoln Aviators worldwide. Those warranty claims were filed over a five-year period.

However, Ford is not aware of any crash or injury reports.

Lincoln Aviator recall letters will be mailed between July 28 and August 1, 2025, to let owners know about the problem, then second recall letters will be mailed when dealerships are ready to repair or replace the Aviator C-pillar trim and window division bars.

If needed, Lincoln Aviator owners can call 866-436-7332 and ask about recall number 25S66.