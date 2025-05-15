Mercedes Subframe Extended Warranty Inadequate, Says Lawsuit

Huge class action lawsuit alleges Mercedes-Benz subframe warranty extension not good enough.

May 15, 2025 — A 20-year Mercedes-Benz rear subframe extended warranty and reimbursement program allegedly isn't good enough, according to a class action lawsuit filed by 28 owners.

The lawsuit alleges these vehicles are prone to subframe rust, and corrosion of other components under the vehicles.

2010-2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2010-2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2010-2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2010-2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

2010-2020 Mercedes-Benz SLK/SLC-Class

2016-2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

2010-2022 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

According to the class action lawsuit, Mercedes supposedly knew in 1999 that it was at least possible the subframes could rust, and allegedly certainly knew in 2009 the subframes were rusting.

The 476 page Mercedes subframe rust class action was consolidated from these subframe class actions: Averbach v. Mercedes-Benz, Forte v. Mercedes-Benz, Russell v. Mercedes-Benz, Weber v. Mercedes-Benz, and Sowa v. Mercedes-Benz.

Mercedes Subframe Extended Warranty

Mercedes-Benz issued the rear subframe extended warranty in February 2023, which includes these vehicles.

2005-2011 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class (R171)

2012-2017 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class (R172)

2012-2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class (C218)

2013-2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class (R231)

2008-2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan/Coupe (W/C204)

2010-2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class (X204)

2010-2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan/Wagon (W/S212)

2010-2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe/Cabrio (C/A207)

This extended the original 4-year/50,000-mile rear subframe warranty to 20 years and unlimited miles, regardless of who owns the vehicle. The Mercedes extended warranty applies to replacement of the rear subframe if it corrodes and has perforation (holes).

Additionally, the warranty extension provides reimbursement if a customer previously paid for the replacement of a perforated rear subframe due to rust and corrosion.

According to the Mercedes-Benz subframe warranty extension:

"This extended warranty does not include the costs of an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealership’s inspection of the vehicle during the recommended maintenance intervals. However, if an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealership confirms that the vehicle’s rear subframe requires replacement due to corrosion with perforation, the inspection and replacement will be performed at no cost to the customer."

All affected vehicle owners were contacted to let them know about the subframe rust warranty extension.

Lawsuit Alleges Extended Warranty Isn't Good Enough

Mercedes argues the subframe rust class action lawsuit is a waste of time because customers have been offered reimbursements and 20-year subframe replacement warranties.

But the plaintiffs complain the warranty extension does nothing for customers who overpaid for the vehicles when they were first purchased. The plaintiffs also contend the Mercedes subframe warranty extension doesn't include all affected vehicles.

Additionally, the class action alleges the subframe extended warranty should include numerous other components that may rust, including the brake lines, gas lines, rear suspension springs and exhaust systems.

And even though Mercedes contacted all customers affected by the subframe rust extended warranty, the plaintiffs claim it wasn't good enough and didn't adequately warn vehicle owners of the corrosion problem.

And while Mercedes offers reimbursement for past expenses related to subframe rust, the class action says it isn't good enough. The plaintiffs complain Mercedes should reimburse vehicle owners for numerous components under the vehicles that could rust.

The plaintiffs further complain the subframe extended warranty isn't good enough because owners aren't reimbursed for towing and rental vehicle expenses caused by rusted Mercedes subframes.

The Mercedes-Benz subframe class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia: Sowa, et al., v. Mercedes-Benz Group AG, et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, and Corpus Law Patel, LLC, DiCello Levitt, Feldman Shepherd Wohlgelernter Tanner Weinstock Dodig LLP, Freed Kanner London & Millen LLLC, Tadler Law LLP, Councill, Gunnemann & Chally, LLC, Spector Roseman & Kodroff, P.C., Frederick Law Group, PLLC, Shub & Johns LLC, and Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz, PLLC.

The Mercedes-Benz rear subframe rust class action lawsuit was filed by these customers: