Included vehicles go back to model year 2015 involving 11 states.

November 24, 2026 — A Fiat Chrysler warranty settlement has been reached for customers in 11 states.

Ten of those states follow California emissions standards instead of federal regulations, known as Section 177 states.

The FCA warranty settlement includes California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

The warranty class action lawsuit includes these vehicles equipped with 3.6L engines:

2015-2020 Ram 1500

2015-2019 Dodge Journey

2015-2020 Jeep Wrangler

2015-2020 Dodge Challenger

2015-2020 Dodge Charger

2015-2020 Chrysler 300

2015-2020 Chrysler Town & Country

2015-2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015-2017 Chrysler 200

2015-2020 Ram Promaster

2015-2020 Dodge Durango

2015-2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

According to the Chrysler lawsuit, the automaker did not provide warranty coverage for certain valve train system components as “high-priced” warranted parts under the California emissions warranty.

The FCA warranty settlement was on its way to final approval when a vehicle owner filed an objection to the settlement terms. But as it stands, the warranty settlement provides some customers with an extended warranty.

A deadline for parts reimbursements has already passed. But a warranty extension covers the cost of all parts and labor for replacing a failed valve rocker arm, valve stem oil seal, or valve tappet component.

However, the FCA warranty extension expires when a vehicle has been in service for seven years or 70,000 miles. This means for some customers the warranty extension has already expired before the settlement has been granted final approval.

"As long as the diagnosis and/or repair is performed at an authorized FCA US dealership within the earlier of seven years from the Class Vehicle’s in-service date or 70,000 miles driven, FCA US will not impose any fees or charges related to the diagnosis and/or repair." — FCA warranty extension

The vehicle owner who filed the lawsuit will receive $7,500, and her lawyers will receive "$974,645.95 in attorneys’ fees and $30,354.05 in reimbursable litigation costs."

The FCA warranty settlement is being held in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Kristal Regueiro v. FCA US LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by The Law Office of Robert L. Starr, and Pomerantz LLP.