Mazda CX-90 Class Action Lawsuit Filed in Virginia

Mazda CX-90 SUVs allegedly equipped with squealing brakes and defective Lane-Keep Assist systems.

March 22, 2026 — A Mazda CX-90 class action lawsuit alleges 2024-2025 SUVs in Virginia suffer from squealing brakes and problems with the Lane-Keep Assist systems.

The lawsuit asserts the CX-90 braking system components are defective and create loud squealing noise.

And the CX-90 class action claims the Lane-Keep Assist systems apply "inappropriate and overly 'corrective' steering in opposition to steering input from the driver."

Mazda describes Lane-Keep Assist and how it works.

"Lane-Keep Assist is a safety feature that typically uses cameras to detect lane markings and helps keep the vehicle centered in the travel lane. When the system detects that the vehicle is starting to drift out of its lane, it provides steering inputs to gently guide the vehicle back to the center. The steering inputs are typically gentle and subtle, designed to assist the driver rather than take over complete control of the vehicle. The driver can usually adjust the sensitivity level of the system or temporarily disable it." — Mazda

Virginia plaintiff James R. Burnell purchased a new “dealership driven” Mazda CX-90 from a dealer but returned it one day later because he says the Lane-Keep Assist system "stayed engaged inappropriately." The plaintiff then purchased a different 2024 Mazda CX-90.

But the plaintiff complains his latest CX-90 had problems with the Lane-Keep Assist system and squealing brakes. He took his Mazda CX-90 to a dealer in February 2024 where the SUV was diagnosed as normal.

Burnell complains his CX-90 continued to have problems with squeaking brakes and the Lane-Keep Assist system, so in April 2024 he took the SUV to the dealer for repairs. The dealer again diagnosed the brakes and Lane-Keep Assist system as normal. But the plaintiff complains the problems continued.

So in May 2024 he took the CX-90 back to the dealer where the service manager again told him the brake system and Lane-Keep Assist system had no problems and were normal.

The following month in June 2024 he again took his CX-90 to the Mazda dealer and complained about squealing brakes and Lane-Keep Assist system problems. The SUV also needed repairs related to two Mazda recalls. Again the Lane-Keep Assist system and brakes were diagnosed as normal.

The following month in July 2024 he again took the CX-90 to the dealer due to the Lane-Keep Assist system and squealing brakes. Mazda technicians diagnosed the lane system as normal and "scuffed the brake rotors and pads."

"Plaintiff noted that, upon picking the Vehicle up from the dealership, the brakes started squealing at the first stoplight. Plaintiff continued to experience problems with the Vehicle’s brakes and Lane-keep Assist sensors following the July 19, 2024 service visit." — Mazda CX-90 class action lawsuit

Days later he took his SUV to a different Mazda dealership where he was told technicians couldn't replicate the alleged defects. But the plaintiff complains the brakes continued to squeal and the Lane-Keep Assist system malfunctioned.

So the next month in August 2024 he took his CX-90 back to the first dealership about squealing brakes, so the dealer applied an anti-squeal compound to the brake pads. But the plaintiff complains the brakes continued to squeal.

In September 2024 he took the CX-90 back to the same dealership where the brake system was replaced. But the next month the brakes reportedly began squealing again.

"In October or November of 2024," the plaintiff took the CX-90 back to the same dealer but the plaintiff "continued to experience problems with the Vehicle’s brakes and Lane-keep Assist system following service visit in October or November of 2024." — Mazda CX-90 class action lawsuit

According to the Mazda CX-90 lawsuit, the plaintiff's SUV spent about 36 days at dealerships since he purchased it and the SUV still has not been repaired.

The CX-90 class action lawsuit references Mazda Service Alert SA-003/23 titled, "BRAKE NOISE, JUDDER AND DRAGGING DIAGNOSIS AND SERVICING.”

“Some vehicles exhibit brake related concerns such as brake noise, brake judder or brake dragging. If you encounter a customer complaint for any one of these symptoms, refer to the following information to understand why symptoms may occur, and to better assist the customer in resolving their specific brake concern.”

However, Mazda Service Alert SA-003/23 does not include CX-90 SUVs.

And the CX-90 class action lawsuit also references a Mazda CX-90 recall for a condition that made the steering wheels feel "sticky." Also listed in the lawsuit is a federal investigation to determine if the recall of 2024 Mazda CX-90 SUVs repaired the sticky steering wheels.

However, the federal recall and investigative documents mention nothing about the CX-90 Lane-Keep Assist systems.

According to the class action lawsuit, Mazda is purportedly guilty of "deceptive and deplorable conduct" because the automaker supposedly knew about the dangerous defects before the CX-90 SUVs were first sold but decided to cover-up and conceal the braking and Lane-Keep Assist defects.

The Mazda CX-90 class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia (Norfolk Division): James R. Burnell v. Mazda Motor of America, Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Consumer Litigation Associates, P.C.