Mercedes Door Lock Recall Involves 347,000 Vehicles

Recalled vehicles may experience door lock and braking problems.

September 7, 2026 — More than 347,000 Mercedes-Benz vehicles are recalled due to door and braking problems that can cause the vehicles to roll away.

Dealers will replace the driver-side door locks in these vehicles.

2020-2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2019-2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

2022-2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class

2020-2026 Mercedes-Benz GLA/GLB-Class

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

BMW says the recall is needed because the micro-switch in the driver's door lock may corrode from moisture and fail to detect an open door. This will prevent the electronic parking brake or "Auto-Park" feature from engaging automatically.

This can allow the vehicle to roll away.

The root cause of the problem:

"Due to a deviation in a supplier's development process, certain microswitches might have been produced with a housing material that, under specific climatic conditions, may not meet robustness requirements. When the issue occurs, the driver might become aware of the issue by several comfort functions (e.g. Radio remains on after exiting the vehicle)."

Nearly 37,000 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Mercedes is unaware of any rollaway incidents, but the automaker has received 176 reports related to the problem.

BMW door lock recall letters are expected to be mailed September 18, 2026, but owners with questions should call 800-367-6372.