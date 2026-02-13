Mercedes EQB Battery Fire Recall Announced

Mercedes-Benz recall involves nearly 12,000 vehicles that were previously recalled.

February 13, 2026 — Another Mercedes EQB battery fire recall has been announced, this time for nearly 12,000 vehicles that should be parked outside and away from things that could catch fire.

EQB owners are also warned to only charge their vehicles to a maximum of 80% battery capacity until the Mercedes high voltage batteries are replaced.

The Mercedes-Benz recall includes 2023-2024 Mercedes EQB 250+, 2022-2024 Mercedes EQB 300 4MATIC and 2022-2024 Mercedes EQB 350 4MATIC vehicles.

The high voltage battery may catch fire while driving or when the vehicle is parked.

Owners who had their vehicles repaired during a previous recall will need to return their vehicles to Mercedes-Benz dealerships.

Mercedes provides these recall details:

"Due to deviations in the supplier production process, certain battery cells in the high-voltage battery, from an early production period, are considered to be less robust against different stress factors potentially occurring during the life of the vehicle. Especially in combination with further external influencing factors (e.g. influences from the charging infrastructure or external damages of the high-voltage battery), an internal short circuit in single battery cells cannot be ruled out at high state-of-charge (SoC)."

A global EQB battery recall began in April 2025, but Mercedes continued to receive complaints about battery thermal events. Those can include smoke, melting or fires.

Mercedes and the battery supplier conducted a large investigation that involved several countries, especially China. Engineers determined a previous software update from the previous recall may not have been adequate.

Mercedes is aware of two EQB battery fires in the U.S., and both vehicles were included in the previous battery recall.

If driving the driver will likely see a battery warning message if the problem occurs.

Interim Mercedes EQB battery fire recall letters will be mailed at the end of February 2026, then second recall letters will be mailed when dealers are ready to replace the batteries. That should occur in April.

Mercedes-Benz EQB owners may contact the automaker at 800-367-6372.